Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for the Indian indices

Jun 10, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dollar Updates: The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday amid some speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could take steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields at its policy meeting.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 79 points gain.
Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an industry report showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, renewing concerns about oversupply and slumping fuel demand in the world's largest crude consumer.
Hero MotoCorp Q4: Hero MotoCorp on June 9 has reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year, a decline of 15 percent. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,238 crore, falling 21 percent year-on-year, impacted by lower sales volumes, which declined 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter.
Wall St ends mixed: The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday, pausing after recent strong gains as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve, while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high for a second straight day after briefly rising above the 10,000 mark for the first time.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 89.50 points or 0.89 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,101 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.