App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 10, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • June 10, 2020 08:43 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday amid some speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could take steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields at its policy meeting.

  • June 10, 2020 08:31 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • June 10, 2020 08:31 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • June 10, 2020 08:21 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an industry report showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, renewing concerns about oversupply and slumping fuel demand in the world's largest crude consumer.

  • June 10, 2020 08:07 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended lower:

    Indian ADRs ended lower:
  • June 10, 2020 07:56 AM IST

    Hero MotoCorp Q4: Hero MotoCorp on June 9 has reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year, a decline of 15 percent. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,238 crore, falling 21 percent year-on-year, impacted by lower sales volumes, which declined 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter.

  • June 10, 2020 07:49 AM IST

    Wall St ends mixed: The S&P 500 and Dow fell on Tuesday, pausing after recent strong gains as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve, while the Nasdaq ended at an all-time high for a second straight day after briefly rising above the 10,000 mark for the first time.

  • June 10, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    Asian Market trade mostly higher:

    Asian Market trade mostly higher:
  • June 10, 2020 07:32 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 89.50 points or 0.89 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,101 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.