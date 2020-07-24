App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 24, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in pre-opening; ITC in focus

Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session on the back of weak global cues.

highlights

  • July 24, 2020 09:01 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 92.31 points or 0.24% at 38232.78, and the Nifty was up 8.70 points or 0.08% at 11224.20.

  • July 24, 2020 08:50 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • July 24, 2020 08:50 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • July 24, 2020 08:44 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil edged up on Friday as the dollar fell to an almost two-year low, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and U.S.-China tensions kept a lid on prices.

  • July 24, 2020 08:38 AM IST

    Govt unlikely to achieve FY21 Budget targets due to COVID-19 crisis: DEA Secretary

    The government is unlikely to meet the Budget targets for 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 crisis but contraction in economic growth may not be as severe as being pointed out by the outside world, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said. He said the government on a regular basis is monitoring 14-15 parameters which can give early signs of where the economy is heading.

  • July 24, 2020 08:28 AM IST

    Aggressive New Short:

    Aggressive New Short:
  • July 24, 2020 08:28 AM IST

    Aggressive New Long:

    Aggressive New Long:
  • July 24, 2020 08:20 AM IST

    Results Today:

    ITC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Atul, Bharat Road Network, CCL Products, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Confidence Petroleum India, Coromandel International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GHCL, Jay Shree Tea, Sintex Plastics Technology, TCI Express, Texmo Pipes, Welspun India, etc.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.