Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in pre-opening; ITC in focus

Jul 24, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 92.31 points or 0.24% at 38232.78, and the Nifty was up 8.70 points or 0.08% at 11224.20.
Crude Updates: Oil edged up on Friday as the dollar fell to an almost two-year low, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and U.S.-China tensions kept a lid on prices.
Govt unlikely to achieve FY21 Budget targets due to COVID-19 crisis: DEA Secretary
The government is unlikely to meet the Budget targets for 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 crisis but contraction in economic growth may not be as severe as being pointed out by the outside world, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said. He said the government on a regular basis is monitoring 14-15 parameters which can give early signs of where the economy is heading.
Results Today:
ITC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Atul, Bharat Road Network, CCL Products, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Confidence Petroleum India, Coromandel International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GHCL, Jay Shree Tea, Sintex Plastics Technology, TCI Express, Texmo Pipes, Welspun India, etc.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 70 points loss.