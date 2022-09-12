Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

September 12, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

RIL and Spicejet in focus today

A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale on a going concern basis.

SpiceJet has appointed Ashish Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer wef from Sep 9He comes with over 26 years of experience across various sectors, joins SpiceJet from Interglobe Enterprises where he served as VP (Head) - Corporate Finance beginning January 2019. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018.