English
February 04, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Nifty holds 14,700; banks, IT stocks drag

Bank Nifty is trading lower by a percent, while auto, metal and pharma indices gained 1 percent each. The midcap and smallcap indices are trading with a percent gain.

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on Balrampur Chini: The company is the most efficient sugar company with sustainable earnings and strong cash flow generation. It has been giving ~40 percent payout through dividends, buybacks. It would continue to generate strong cash-flows. We expect operating cash flow to the tune of Rs 760 crore and Rs 920 crore for FY21E & FY22E, respectively. We value stock at 1.3x FY22E P/BV with a revised target price of Rs 190 (earlier Rs 210). We maintain our buy rating.

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank: The RBI will draw comfort with the recent moderation in headline inflation which would keep them on accommodative mode for now complementing the pro-growth intention of the government. However, much more relaxed path of fiscal consolidation would pose upside risks to core inflation thereby prompting some caution. In the upcoming policy we expect the MPC to maintain status quo on rates and monetary policy stance with some clarity or guidance on the pace of normalisation of the operative target rate towards pre pandemic levels. 

    While we expect the repo rate to be maintained at 4 percent through rest of 2021, the reverse repo rate hike of 15-35bps is likely in 2HCY21. We expect the RBI will continue to strive towards bringing the operative rate towards repo rate through next few quarters largely through tools like variable overnight and term reverse repos.

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Ultratech Cement to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore: Ultratech Cement's board has approved a proposal raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds. ''The finance committee... approved raising funds by way of issuance of foreign currency (USD) denominated bonds (Notes) aggregating up to USD 400 million, corresponding to Rs 3,000 crore, to be offered and sold within the United States to qualified institutional buyers... in one or more tranches,'' the company said in a late evening regulatory filing on Wednesday.

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Anand Rathi on Intellect Design Arena: Intellect is seing accelerating revenue growth and expanding margins. Management has guided to double-digit revenue growth in FY22 and 30 percent in EPS, given he margin trajectory and maturity of the product. We raise our FY21 and FY22 estimates considerably and move to FY23, when we expect Intellect to deliver adj. EPS of Rs 25. The stock now trades at 15x FY23e EPS. Our target PE is 22x FY23e adj. EPS (previously 25x FY22e adj. EPS). Risk: Slower-than-expected growth in advanced markets.

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Future Group stocks plunge:

    The Future Group stocks remained under pressure after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred the Future Group's CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing the securities market for a year.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said Biyani and brother Anil, who was also banned from the securities market, traded in shares of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) through another unit using unpublished price sensitive information.

    This happened between March 10, 2017, and April 20, 2017, when certain businesses of FRL were recast, causing its share price to rise, it said. Read More

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    USDINR pair continued to hover around USD 73 post Budget as well. A pullback could be possible due to major Put writing in 73 strike and weakness in Euro due to which Dollar index remained elevated.
     
    The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.13 in the last session. The open interest fell 4.0% for February series.

  • February 04, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Nifty Bank Index shed 1 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank:

    Nifty Bank Index shed 1 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank:
  • February 04, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty has become a tad nervous as it is en route to the next psychological level of 15,000. It is taking a bit of a breather. The trend continues to remain bullish and we should be able to achieve 15,000 during the course of this month. A buy on dips approach would be advisable. We have a support range between 14,200-14,400 and as long as that is holding strong, we can safely accumulate long positions in this market.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

