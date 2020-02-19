App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod for dilution of promoters' shareholding; share price climbs 3%

In late January, the RBI had conveyed its in-principle acceptance for the shareholding plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
8| Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited: Rs 3.23 trillion
8| Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited: Rs 3.23 trillion
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied 2.9 percent intraday on February 19 following approval from the RBI for promoter's shareholding dilution plan.

The stock touched an intraday record high of Rs 1,739.95, rising nearly 34 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 1,712.10, up Rs 21.05, or 1.24 percent on the BSE at 0933 hours IST.

"The Reserve Bank of India has granted its final approval in the matter relating to dilution of promoters' shareholding in the bank," the private sector lender said in its BSE filing.

Close

In late January, the RBI had conveyed its in-principle acceptance for the shareholding plan.

related news

As per its plan, promoters' voting rights in the bank will be capped to 20 percent of paid-up voting equity share capital (PUVESC) until March 31, 2020 and the same will be capped to 15 percent of PUVESC from April 1, 2020 onwards.

Promoters' shareholding in the bank will be reduced to 26 percent of PUVESC of the bank within six months from the date of final approval of the RBI; thereafter, the promoters will not purchase any further paid up voting equity shares' of the bank till the percentage of promoters' shareholding reaches 15 percent of PUVESC of the bank or such higher percentage as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, the bank stated in its plan.

The promoters will be entitled to purchase paid-up voting equity shares of the bank up to 15 percent of the PUVESC of the bank or such higher percentage as may be permitted in the future, and exercise voting rights on such shares, the bank said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kotak Mahindra Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.