App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways shares tumble over 4% on Income Tax survey

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.21 percent to close at Rs 243.15. "Income Tax officials are conducting a survey at Jet Airway's office," a company spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jet Airways tumbled over 4 percent on September 19 amid survey conducted by Income Tax officials at its office.

The scrip declined 3.67 percent to end at Rs 244.25 on BSE. During the day, it lost 5.71 percent to Rs 239.05 its 52-week low level.

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.21 percent to close at Rs 243.15. "Income Tax officials are conducting a survey at Jet Airway's office," a company spokesperson said.

The company's market valuation also fell by Rs 105.38 crore to Rs 2,774.62 crore on BSE. In terms of equity volume, 6.19 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 64 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The Naresh Goyal-run Jet Airways late last month reported a whopping Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June.

Earlier the airline had abruptly postponed result announcement on August 9.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #India #Jet Airways #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.