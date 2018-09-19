Jet Airways shares tumble over 4% on Income Tax survey

Shares of Jet Airways tumbled over 4 percent on September 19 amid survey conducted by Income Tax officials at its office.

The scrip declined 3.67 percent to end at Rs 244.25 on BSE. During the day, it lost 5.71 percent to Rs 239.05 its 52-week low level.

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 4.21 percent to close at Rs 243.15. "Income Tax officials are conducting a survey at Jet Airway's office," a company spokesperson said.

The company's market valuation also fell by Rs 105.38 crore to Rs 2,774.62 crore on BSE. In terms of equity volume, 6.19 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 64 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The Naresh Goyal-run Jet Airways late last month reported a whopping Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June.

Earlier the airline had abruptly postponed result announcement on August 9.