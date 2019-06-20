App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank, Bharat Financial gain over 2% after fixing record date for merger

M R Rao, currently the MD and CEO of Bharat Financial, will become the MD and CEO of IFIL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion shares gained more than 2 percent each on June 20 after both companies board members fixed July 4 as the record date for merger.

"All assets and liabilities of Bharat Financial shall become assets and liabilities of the Bank with effect from the appointed date, being January 1, 2018. Simultaneously with amalgamation, the business correspondent undertaking of Bharat Financial shall be transferred to IFIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank. All assets and liabilities originated by IFIL will be booked in the balance sheet of the Bank," IndusInd said in its BSE filing.

The Bank further said both board members fixed July 4, 2019 as the effective date of the scheme, on which date the NCLT Order will be filed by the bank, Bharat Financial and IFIL with Registrar of Companies.

Close

July 4 will also be the record date, following the effectiveness of the scheme, for determining the shareholders of Bharat Financial who shall be entitled to receive shares of the bank, as consideration pursuant to the scheme, it added.

related news

The board of directors have decided to publish consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 2019 on July 12.

As per the scheme, the Bank will issue and allot its 639 shares to shareholders of Bharat Financial on the record date against every 1,000 shares held by them in Bharat Financial.

"The scheme also contemplates a preferential allotment of share warrants to the promoters of the bank. Each share warrant, upon exercise, shall entitle the promoters to one equity share. The share warrants shall be issued to the promoters of the bank at Rs 1,709 per warrant," IndusInd Bank said.

M R Rao, currently the MD and CEO of Bharat Financial, will become the MD and CEO of IFIL.

Bharat Financial Inclusion was quoting at Rs 888.65, up 2.48 percent and IndusInd Bank was up 2.09 percent at Rs 1,411.75 on the BSE at 1013 hours IST.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Bharat Financial Inclusion #IndusInd Bank

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.