I want 30 chartered accountants working for me: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

India’s cherished stock market expert, Jhunjhunwala, was also a chartered accountant.

"I do not want to do Seva, I want 30 chartered accountants working for me," said the billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in 2010.

One of India’s most cherished stock market experts, Jhunjhunwala, who was also a chartered accountant, passed away last year on August 14.

His determination was always reflected in his work. During the interview, Jhunjhunwala’s brother Raju Jhunjhunwala, who was also a practising chartered accountant, spoke about his brother (Rakesh). When he had asked Jhunjhunwala to join him, he replied saying “Raju, you are a practising CA so you are used to doing Seva of other people. And our dad is in the income tax department so he is used to getting Seva done. I do not want to do that."

The passion-driven stock market maestro instead wanted 30 chartered accountants to work for him. “I want to become an industrialist," said Jhunjhunwala.

He also quoted that: “I have learnt in life that when you start seeing a horizon, you feel how difficult and distant it is. But when you come to that horizon, you realise how many more there are."

Jhunjhunwala explained how one should build life step by step. He has followed the same approach always, but with mitigated risks.

Despite having achieved so much, the Indian billionaire said in the interview, held on his 50th birthday, that "Time has humbled me. You don’t know where time can take you. You must always respect and appreciate another person ‘s point of view." Jhunjhunwala had not imagined that he would achieve what he has achieved when he had started out.