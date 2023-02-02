English
    Hot Stocks: Britannia Industries, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power can give up to 11% return in short term, here's why?

    Britannia Industries has formed a Bullish Harami pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in optimism. Furthermore, the price has remained above the 50EMA on daily basis.

    Kunal Shah
    February 02, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST
     
     
    The bears continued to be at the helm, and the Indian equities witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the session on February 1. Nifty remains in a sell-on-rise mode with immediate resistance at 17,700-17,750. The immediate downside support level is at 17,400, and a breach will lead to further selling pressure towards 17,200-17,000 levels.

    The Bank Nifty witnessed a highly volatile session as the index hovered within a 2,500-point range. On the daily chart, the index has sustained below the 50 EMA (daily exponential moving average - 42,081).

    The sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as Bank Nifty remains below 41,150. On the lower end, the support is placed at 39,500-38,800. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 41,150.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: