GuruSpeak | ‘In the stock market, you’ve to be a turtle, not a rabbit’

Attitude is said to be the key to success, irrespective of the field you choose. Every successful person has the right mindset, perseverance, and a positive attitude. Serial entrepreneurs know this secret sauce of success. Jitendder Singh, an entrepreneur, has tasted success more than once and applied his learning to trading. After losing an eight-figure amount in the market, he hibernated to ponder upon his mistakes and came back with a winning formula, which was based on a strategy seldom...