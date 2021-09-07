MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Futures Trade | A high probability momentum trade in IRCTC

IRCTC is in a strong uptrend and the intra-day Point & Figure chart, a bullish ABC pattern is completed. This pattern indicates breakout, consolidation and resumption of the prior move.

Moneycontrol Contributor
September 07, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Futures Trade | A high probability momentum trade in IRCTC

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Diversify or not? A billion dollar question

    Sep 6, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Exide gets off insurance, RIL hits a home run, the road ahead for Ujjivan, India’s growth pitch, imprint of Mao, Monsoon Watch, GuruSpeak, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers