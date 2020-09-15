Fresh highs possible in ICICI Securities in next 4-6 months; here’s why

we are focusing on some catalyst changes and triggers in ICICI Securities. We think levels of 650 are possible in the coming 4-6 months for this 50% ROE and 50% operating margin broking Platform Company, Pritam Deuskar, Founder of Wealthyvia.com, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) After a rally of 4000 points on Nifty, some correction can’t be ruled out. The main reason for volatility was the delay in the vaccine trials, Crude going below $40/bbl and NASDAQ tech stocks correction.Large caps are trading well above their 5-Year Average multiples and contribution to rally by top 3-4 stocks is way higher than others.

The new multi-cap norms have been introduced last week which will also have their effects though there is a timeline for changes to happen.

Q) Where should investors place their bets now?

A) Companies having promoter integrity, high sector tailwinds, sales and profit growth sustenance, margins improvement are must to have which is what our 5GCPM framework focuses upon.

So there will be such companies going to be picked by fund managers. Bulk drug and API companies like Aarti drugs gave us 3 times returns. Now, we are focusing on some catalyst changes and triggers in ICICI Securities.

After the launch of the prime plan subscription, a new set of revenue has come. Also, the company has moved beyond ICICI Bank account compulsion. Also plans to sell other company health insurance. Account opening has become online and easier.

Whenever a company goes cross-platform and doesn’t restrict its products on just one type, it rewards business well. On trustworthiness, ease of access, and customer service most investors would rank it as no 1.

With 48 lacs plus customer base 65% plus of which at least 5-year-old shows is that discount broking could not do much to its market share. Recently it launched the US investing platform too which is a new product and territory as per our 5GCPM growth and practicability.

We think levels of 650 are possible in the coming 4-6 months for this 50% ROE and 50% operating margin broking Platform Company.

Q) What is your call on markets for the coming week? Which are the important technical levels that one can track?

A) Horizon for any stock as an investment should be at least 2 years. There can be corrections in Nifty 5-7% too from 11500 but not necessarily all stocks can correct. After each great rally, some breathing has to happen.

It should not bother an investor as long as it does not have very sharp deep fall possibilities with some great worries and uncertainties.

There are specific opportunities that can keep on rising like in 2015, where Nifty had a good correction, but we still had other themes such as tyre stocks, auto ancillaries, plastics, or some high growth branded consumptions doing much better.

Recovery of the economy can be slower than earlier anticipated especially in the emerging markets space except for China and the time frame where viruses hit any country is different.

Q) A mixed performance was seen from the Small & Midcap space in the week gone by. Small-cap stocks got some momentum going while midcaps recorded some profit-taking. What is your view on the broader markets?

A) With multi-cap allocation policy change for mutual funds, it's bound to cause some shift towards small-caps and a little bit towards midcaps.

Some of the multi-caps have mostly large-cap high allocation. Though there is time to make adjustments over the next 3-4 months. This will certainly help a broader market than just large-cap concentration.

As we said in our last discussion answers, small and midcap are preferable over large caps now. Small and midcap indices have outperformed the large caps by a very large extent in each come back of markets in that particular period.