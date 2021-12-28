FPIs have pumped in Rs 79,851 crore in IPOs this year

Representative image (Shutterstock)

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a record $10.8 billion (Rs 79,851 crore) in the Indian primary market so far this year. FPIs surpassed the previous high of $9.7 billion in 2020, despite continued withdrawal from Indian equities and bonds amid fears of a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

FPIs became net buyers of $3.9 billion worth of Indian equities in 2021 despite selling stocks worth $6.8 billion in the secondary market, The Economic Times reported, citing data from CDSL.

FPIs have been big buyers in the IPO market as it gives the investor an opportunity to get hold of stocks at a discount in comparison to listed peers.

The IPO market in 2021 has been robust with a number of unicorns going for listing.

A total of 65 companies launched IPOs and amassed over Rs 1.31 lakh crore during the year, which is 74.6 percent higher from the previous record year of 2017.

The year 2021 was the year of new-age tech and fintech companies as big names like Paytm (One97 Communications), Zomato, PB Fintech, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), CarTrade Tech, Fino Payments Bank listed on the bourses.

One97 Communications, operator of digital payments company Paytm, raised the biggest amount of Rs 18,300 crore in the history of Indian capital markets, though the issue saw a lukewarm response from investors.