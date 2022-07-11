English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Equity mutual funds hold strong in June despite market uncertainty: Nomura

    The market share of the top seven or eight AMCs in pure equity has dropped to 46 percent, which the brokerage say is the lowest in four to five years

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    (Photo by Shahid Sultan/Pexels)

    (Photo by Shahid Sultan/Pexels)


    Inflows into equity mutual funds held strong in June despite uncertainty in the markets. Net inflows during the month were at Rs 156 billion. It was lower redemptions and a stable systematic investment plan (SIP) book that helped, brokerage firm Nomura has said.

    Gross inflows fell sharply by 40 percent from March 2022 but redemptions in June were 34 percent lower from March, said the report that looked into figures for the quarter-ending months of March and June.

    Since April, the market has been trending downwards, therefore a comparison of June and March numbers can help trace the investor sentiment over this period.

    SIP account additions remained largely unchanged at 1.7 million, having plateaued since September 2021.

    Also read: Should you stick to or exit your equity scheme?

    Close

    Related stories

    The market share of the top seven or eight asset management companies (AMCs) in pure equity has dropped to 46 percent, which, the brokerage said, was the lowest in four to five years.

    “Top AMCs (ex-SBI MF) lost a market share of 310bp y-y in May-22 in the pure equity segment. SBI MF is the only AMC among the top-7/8 players to gain market share. That said, m/m market share trends, even for SBI MF, point to a market-share loss, and we believe they warrant monitoring,” Nomura analysts wrote.

    SBI MF’s market share in the pure equity segment went up 40 percent year on year (YoY) in FY22 and over 60 percent YoY in May 2022.

    The mutual fund also gained in other segments–600bps YoY in May 2022 in the balanced segment and around 160 bps YoY in the liquid segment. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    HDFC AMC lost a market share of around 100bps YoY in May 2022 despite robust performances of all schemes and Axis AMC lost 70 bps market share but ICICI Prudential Life Insurance continues to hold up well, maintaining market share in most segments, said the report.







    In a rising interest rate environment, the debt and liquid funds didn’t do so well.








    Also read: Mutual funds that multiplied lumpsum 66x over 20 years

    “Within the non-equity segment, the debt segment continued to witness outflows of INR 513 bn in Jun-22 and ‘liquid’ funds witnessed net outflows of INR 446 bn. While this is largely seasonal (advance tax related outflows), the non-equity segment has seen INR 2.5tn of net outflows since the past 12 months, restricting overall AUM growth to <6 percent y/y despite equity AUM growth of 15 percent y/y,” the report said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #debt funds #equity based mutual funds #liquid funds #Market volatility #Nomura
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 02:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.