App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diversify your portfolio with AIF funds that can ride various market cycles: IDFC AMC

Select AIF can go tactically and strategically either Net Long over Bull markets for market timing gains.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

Select AIF can go tactically and strategically either Net Long over bull markets (where Long exposures are greater than Short exposures) or Net Short over Bear markets (Short exposures exceed long exposures) for market timing gains, Vijay Krishna Kumar, Director - Liquid Alternatives, IDFC AMC, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) With Sensex and Nifty marching high why should investors invest in AIF fund?

A) We always find that investors react to immediate market sentiments and usually end up losing money as they try to time the market without understanding the dynamics.

related news

In the not very recent past, both the equity market was perplexed and debt markets witnessed even bigger challenges. There was an increasing demand for a Long/Short Alternative Investment Fund like the IDFC India Equity Hedge – Tactical Fund that we recently launched that are completely uncorrelated to equity and debt indexes.

The fund helps manage the asset allocation needs of sophisticated investors for three specific reasons – firstly, to diversify away from both equity and debt. These 2 asset classes are not always inversely correlated as investors discovered last year. The objective is not to completely replace these asset classes, but merely to supplement them.

Secondly, to seek to maintain volatility protection lower than the Indian equity market in times of market stress. Typically, Long/Short AIFs run a short book and/or buy Put protection hedging against extreme market falls.

And, finally, transparency and liquidity over traditional alternatives that Indian investors are overweight in, such as, Gold. With low inflation and real positive rates (above inflation) now formally enshrined in the RBI mandate, defeating the point of its inflation hedge, why bother? And Property: that only provides opacity and Illiquidity.

Q) What is the size of the AIF industry in India and how it is gaining traction in India?

A) We believe that Category 3 AIFs (i.e., Long/Short AIFs as per the traditional definition of Alternatives) are around Rs 12,000 crore currently.

This is far lower than Long/Short Funds in other geographies (including other BRICS) which typically constitute 3-5 percent of traditional AUMs.

There is a pressing need for uncorrelated Alternatives in India. We are way behind the rest of the world and believe the opportunity here is huge.

Q) How can investors gain international exposure via AIFs?

A) Subject to RBI mandated limits to invest in offshore funds, there is a considerable choice in the Alternative offerings available in Developed Markets.

From global to regional to country-specific mandates. Long/Short, Global Macro, CTAs (Commodity Trading Advisors) are some of the strategies that typically dominate global Hedge Fund allocations.

Q) How different are Long/Short AIFs from Long-only AIFs?

A) Well, these are completely different asset classes. Long only AIFs are comparable to long-only Mutual Funds and tend to be correlated to them. Long/Short AIFs on the other hand, run hedged equity strategies and vary in style among each other.

Within Long/Short AIFs, it is possible to further differentiate between:

Market Neutral Long/Shorts: These tend to have a Net Exposure of around 0% (where Long exposures=Short exposures) and ranges between -10% to +10%. Low volatility, seeking to outperform short term debt.

Low Net Market Neutral Long/Shorts (LNMN): Net Exposures of between -20% to +30% offering some leeway around 0%. Low volatility, seek to outperform all classes of Debt funds over a cycle.

Moderate Net Long/Shorts: Net Exposures of between +20% to +50%. Low to moderate equity net exposure seeking to make more Alpha from Longs.

Tactical Long/Shorts: Freestyle net exposures to either be tactically net long, net short, or market neutral across all market cycles. Seek to make both Stock Alpha and Market Timing Alpha.

Long-biased or Leveraged Long/Shorts: Very long-biased (i.e., Net exposures above 60%). High returns with high volatility in Bull markets.

Q) You have recently launched your equity hedge tactical fund 'IDFC India Equity Hedge Tactical Fund' which follows a tactical Long/Short strategy. How will these funds generate returns in bull and bear phases?

A) Firstly, the strategy involves generating Alpha from various sub-strategies, such as Longs, Shorts, and Pairs, no matter what phase of the cycle we are in. Putting these together makes the Portfolio Alpha less correlated to markets.

Secondly, the Fund can go tactically and strategically either Net Long over Bull markets (where Long exposures are greater than Short exposures) or Net Short over Bear markets (Short exposures exceed Long exposures) for market timing gains. Of course, this is easier said than done.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

UK Criminals Stuff Dead Rats With Mobile Phones, Drugs to Smuggle Them ...

YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive ...

BJP Fields Greenhorn Pitamber Acharya Against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ...

Pak Woman Chained, Tortured by Husband For 20 Days For 'Being Possesse ...

UK Jail Officials Seize Drugs, Mobile Phones Smuggled Into Prison in D ...

7 Detained over Alleged Forced Conversion, Underage Marriages of 2 Tee ...

IPL 2019 | I Always Wanted to Get Back to IPL: Ingram

2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review: Fun, Frugal & Formidable

China Welcomes Goodwill Message Exchange Between Modi, Khan on Pakista ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' promise rings hollow with continued viole ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.