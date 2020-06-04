App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dependables: PMSes allocate more than 5% of portfolio to these 50 large & midcaps

A recent poll conducted by Moneycontrol with 13 experts last week highlighted that almost 54 percent of them favour large and select midcaps as their preferred bets for the next one year.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Representative image
Representative image

Want to invest but not sure where to invest for the long term? If you are an investor, especially who has a horizon of more than a year then it is always a constant struggle to find the right stock(s) that could generate wealth.

Well, a sneak peek into the portfolio of PMS schemes across 120 strategies reveals there are nearly 50 stocks in the large and midcap space in which fund managers have allocated more than 5 percent of the scheme's AUM, according to data collated by PMSBazaar.com, an online portal used for PMS comparison, showed.

Close

Portfolio Management Services cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The professional fee charged by them is slightly higher than regular mutual funds (MFs).

related news

There are as many as 47 largecaps in which fund managers have allocated more than 5 percent of the scheme AUM, including RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel etc. among others.

Largecap PMS


(Note: The above report is for reference and not buy or sell ideas)


Experts are of the view that largecap stocks and select Midcaps have a better chance of surviving this COVID-19 storm.

A recent poll conducted by Moneycontrol with 13 experts last week highlighted that almost 54 percent of them favour large and select midcaps as their preferred bets for the next one year while the rest 38 percent are of the view that only largecaps are a safer bet.

“Large caps are a good investment option currently due to declines in the range of 20-30% and it provides a level of safety and protection against volatility,” Vijay Kuppa, co-founder, Orowealth told Moneycontrol.

The lockdown which extended for more than 2 months now has already resulted in job losses, India sovereign downgrade, severe pain in government fiscal math, as well as a slowdown in economic activity.

The economic growth fell sharply in the January-March quarter to 3.1 percent (lowest in 44 quarters) and for the full year to 4.2 percent (lowest growth in 11 years). Growth was 6.1 percent in 2018-19.

Midcap space:

There are as many as 46 midcaps stocks in which fund managers of top PMS schemes have allocated more than 5 percent stake of the scheme portfolio. Stocks are filtered from a pool of 120 strategies, according to data compiled by PMSBazaar.com.


MIdcap PMS


(Note: The above report is for reference and not buy or sell ideas)


Stocks that are part of the midcap schemes include names like LIC Housing Finance, Nippon Life, Pfizer, Tata Chemicals, Astral Poly, Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Ajanta Pharma, and Relaxo Footwear, etc. among others.“Volatility is expected to remain high in the near term. Owing to the recent market correction of ~30%, fundamentally strong stocks are available at a multi-year low valuation,” Sundar Sanmukhani, Head of Fundamental research desk at Choice Broking told Moneycontrol.


“There are lots of opportunities available in a large and mid-cap space. Investors must focus on stock selection and invest in the fundamentally strong stocks to create wealth over time,” he said.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:12 am

tags #fund managers #largecap #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Midcap #Moneycontrol poll #PMSBazaar.com

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: Analyst

Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: Analyst

Repatriation flights on June 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.