D-Street Buzz: Auto index edges higher after companies declare July sales numbers, Ashok Leyland races ahead

The Indian stock market is trading in the green near day's high following positive Asian cues. Sensex is up 336.96 points, or 0.64%, at 52,923.80 and Nifty is trading higher by 103.50 points, or 0.66%, at 15,866.50.

Among the sectors, the auto index is up close to a percent as auto makers are declaring their auto sales numbers for July.

The top gainers include Ashok Leyland, which added over a percent, followed by Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker reported a 81 percent jump in total sales to 8,650 units in July 2021 from 4,776 units sold in July 2020. On a sequential basis, Ashok Leyland's total sales surged 34.15% in July 2021 from 6,448 units sold in June 2021. Total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales surged 132% YoY to 3,473 units in July 2021. Total domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales climbed 67% to 4,656 units in July 2021 over July 2020.

The Hinduja group flagship firm said it will invest up to USD 200 million (nearly Rs 1,500 crore) in its electric vehicles journey through its UK-based arm Switch Mobility in the next few years, according to company officials.

Eicher Motors: The company sold 4,271 commercial vehicles in July 2021, registering a growth of 95.6% as compared to 2,184 vehicles sold in July 2020. VECV's total sales soared 75.18% from 2,438 units sold in June 2021. Total exports jumped 59.2% during the month to 640 units from 401 units in the same period last year.

Its total motorcycles sales rose 9% to 44,038 units in July 2021 from 40,334 units in July 2020. Sequentially, the company's total motorcycles rose 2.29% in July 2021 from 43,048 units sold in June 2021.

Tata Motors: The auto major said its total domestic sales increased by 92 percent to 51,981 units in July as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 27,024 units in July 2020. Its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,185 units in July, as compared to 15,012 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 21,796 units, up 81 percent from 12,012 units in July 2020, it added.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker reported a 50 percent increase in sales at 1,62,462 units in July. The company had sold 1,08,064 units in July last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales increased by 39 percent at 1,41,238 units last month as against 1,01,307 units in July 2020, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,685 units as compared to 17,258 units in the same month last year. Exports in July were up at 21,224 units as against 6,757 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's overall auto sales for the month of July 2021 stood at 42,983 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, the firm sold 20,797 vehicles in July 2021, up by 91% over July 2020. The Passenger Vehicles segment sold 21,046 vehicles in July 2021, which rose by 91% over July 2020. Exports for the month of July 2021 were at 2123 vehicles, higher by 5% over July 2020.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto reported 44 percent jump in its total sales at 3,69,116 units in July 2021. The company had sold 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago. Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,67,273 units as against 1,58,976 units, up 5 percent. Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units, up 39 percent, as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 38,547 units as against 17,276 units in the same month last year, the company said. Exports in July also more than doubled to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the corresponding month last year, it added.