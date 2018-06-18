App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA bets on HDFC with a buy call and target of Rs 2,200; upside of 20%

Global research firm CLSA is betting on HDFC attractive valuations as well as acceleration in earnings growth head.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global research firm CLSA is betting on HDFC, citing attractive valuations as well as acceleration in earnings growth head.

It has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,200 and said that the stock was among top picks in the sector.

Further, CLSA highlighted positives such as how the housing finance institution plans to have a few new high-RoE business initiatives. It also expects the core operating profit to be estimated at 20 percent CAGR over FY18-21.

In fact, it believes that the concern of competitive pressure is exaggerated.

The stock has fallen 5 percent in the past one month, while its three-day movement was a flat trade.

At 12:55 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,827.95, down Rs 3.80, or 0.21 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,835.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,820.65.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.