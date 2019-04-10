Closing Bell: Nifty closes below 11,600, Sensex falls 353 pts; Tata Motors gains 4%

Market close: Benchmark indices ended near day's low on April 10 with Nifty finished below 11,600 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 353.87 points at 38585.35, and the Nifty was down 88.40 points at 11,583.60. About 1134 shares have advanced, 1369 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, TCS and UPL were the top losers, while Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, HUL and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty.

Except auto and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in red led by bank, metal, IT, infra, energy and FMCG.