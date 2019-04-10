Closing Bell: Nifty closes below 11,600, Sensex falls 353 pts; Tata Motors gains 4%

Live now
Apr 10, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RSWM to sell stake in Bhilwara Energy:
Tata Motors' group global wholesales declines:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets order:
Market Update:
Rupee Update:
GE Power get order worth Rs 142 cr
Rupee Update
Praj Industries in pact with US co:
Crude Update:
Operations at Hindalco's Muri plant suspended temporarily:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asia trading weak:
Wall Street ends lower:
Market close: Benchmark indices ended near day's low on April 10 with Nifty finished below 11,600 level.
At close, the Sensex was down 353.87 points at 38585.35, and the Nifty was down 88.40 points at 11,583.60. About 1134 shares have advanced, 1369 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, TCS and UPL were the top losers, while Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, HUL and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty.
Except auto and pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in red led by bank, metal, IT, infra, energy and FMCG.
Buzzing: Shares of DLF toppled nearly 4 percent after the investment arm of the Singapore government sold its stake in the company worth Rs 1,300 crore through an open market transaction on April 8.
RSWM to sell stake in Bhilwara Energy: The company decided to sell 1,69,38,599 equity shares of Rs 10 each held in Bhilwara Energy an associate company of RSWM at a cash consideration of Rs 84.85 crores to HEG Limited on the basis of valuation of fair price per share on arm's length basis.
Tata Motors' group global wholesales declines: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in March 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,45,459 nos., lower by 5 percent, as compared to March 2018.
From February 19 to April April 3, Nifty50 rallied 1,100 points, or more than 10 percent, to hit fresh record high of 11,761 levels.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: CRISIL has reaffirmed ratings as CRISIL AA to the long-term debt instruments / facilities and CRISIL A+ to the short term debt instruments / facilities.
NHPC restored each units of Parbati-III power station (4X130 MW) in Himachal Pradesh
Jet Airways gains 2% after Naresh Goyal offers to pledge rest of his shares
Shares of J et Airways rose nearly 2 percent intraday on April 10 after reports that founder Naresh Goyal offering to pledge rest of his shares in the beleaguered airline.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets order: The company has received new domestic orders from oil & gas sector of approximately Rs 78 crore for supply of CS Coated Pipes to be completed between July, 2019 to March, 2020 and 2 orders aggregating to approximately Rs 78 crore for supply of stainless steel tubes / pipes to be completed by October, 2019.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade on Wednesday.
the Sensex is down 213.80 points or 0.55% at 38725.42, and the Nifty down 54.50 points or 0.47% at 11617.50.
Pharma major Lupin has announced the launch of Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 60mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier.
During the Financial Year 2018—19, TT Limited said it has completed two Hi-Tech World Class Garment manufacturing Projects at Avinashi (Tamil Nadu) and at Gajroula (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have been installed after modifying existing Spinning Mills buildings.
GE Power India said it has been awarded a Rs 142 crore order by NTPC for supply and installation of low NOx combustion system for 10 GW of thermal power plant capacity across the country.
Rupee is trading higher at 69.14, up 14 paise or 0.21 percent against the US dollar.
Dion Global Solutions said that Blankstone Sington, an independent Investment Management and Stockbroking firm based in Liverpool, has successfully launched their Client Portal to end investors. The Client Portal is provided and hosted by Dion as part of their Wealth Intelligence (WIN) platform.
Nifty Realty is the biggest gainer today with all of its constituent stocks in the green. Indiabulls Real Estate is up 12%.
Buzzing: Usha Martin has continued gaining on a second day as Tata Sponge has completed the acquisition of steel business.
Deutsche Bank expects Q4 to be a muted quarter for large cap Nifty earnings growth. Whereas, CLSA expects Infosys to post 2 percent CC revenue growth in Q4.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, has further surged in the day at currently trading at 20.66.
D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks shine led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Cipla jumps 2%, HDFC Bank most active
The top Nifty gainers include Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and Kotak Mahindra Bank while TCS, Hindalco Industries, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC are the top losers.
Praj Industries in pact with US co: Praj Industries surged 7 percent after company signed a construction license agreement (CLA) with US-based Gevo, Inc to offer technology for production of high energy renewable aviation jet fuels.
Buzzing: Shares of Mahindra CIEAutomotive rallied nearly 2 percent after the company completed the acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals for Rs 830 crore.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged back towards five-month highs on Wednesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts by producer club OPEC and US sanctions against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela.
Operations at Hindalco's Muri plant suspended temporarily: There was an incident in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage
area connected to the alumina plant situated at Muri, Jharkhand, on 9th April 2019.
The incident involved a spillage in the red mud cake storage area. As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday with Nifty slipped below 11,650 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 60.01 points at 38879.21, while Nifty is down 19.10 points at 11,652.90. About 314 shares have advanced, 431 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Yes Bank, Cipla, Infosys, ONGC, RIL, HCL Tech, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Grasim, UltraTech Cement and Gail,
On the sectoral front, auto, infra, metal, pharma and infra are under pressure, while IT space is trading higher.