Can Fin Homes jumps 5% on interim dividend proposal

Shares of Can Fin Homes rose as much as 5 percent in trade to Rs 617.5 on the BSE on December 9 after the company announced that its board would consider an interim dividend for FY22 next week.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, inter-alia, to consider the proposal of payment of 'interim dividend', if any, for financial year 2021-22 and to fix 'record date' for the purpose of payment of interim dividend,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

At 9:30 hours, the stock was up 4 percent at Rs 610 on the BSE, which is about 18 percent away from its 52-week high. It has risen almost 25 percent in 2021 so far.

Can Fin Homes Ltd is one of the India's top players in the housing finance sector, with 70 percent of its branches located in southern India.