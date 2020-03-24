Calls grow for BSE, NSE to be shut down, brokers say nothing to worry about

More market participants and industry bodies have spoken in favour of shutting down the exchanges to counter the volatility that has pushed both benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty-- below crucial support levels.

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) on March 23 requested the capital market regulator SEBI to shut down exchanges if state governments do not declare broking and depository operations as essential services.

Most states are in a lockdown and a few under curfew to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, as reported infections in India near 500. The country has, so far, reported 10 deaths.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a slew of measure to bring down volatility but D Street ended up recording its worst fall history in absolute terms on March 23. The Sensex plunged by about 4,000 points, while the Nifty was down by more than 1,000 points.

Closing down stock exchanges would be disastrous for markets, say experts, as it would mean a complete loss of reputation and confidence from a global standpoint.

To ease some pressure, SEBI has come out with measures to reduce the compliance burden on various market participants.

“The penal provision for non-collection/short collection of margins by brokers has been deferred till April 30, 2020. These penal provisions were to be implemented from April 1, 2020,” SEBI said.

The delay in submission of various reports by trading members would not attract penal provisions till April 30, 2020, it added.

Moneycontrol spoke to few brokers and they said it was business as usual for them, though most of the employees were working from home.

Employees are using teleconferencing and video conferencing apps. Brokerage firms say they have adequate business continuity procedures in place to ensure smooth functioning.

Here’s what top brokerage firms have to say:

Expert: Vineet Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer, Angel Broking Ltd

These are unprecedented times. A real force majeure situation at hand. We at Angel Broking are addressing this with extreme caution. For us, the health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders is paramount.

Since early last week, we have most of our employees working from home, with very few and extremely critical roles being managed onsite, strictly adhering to required health and safety measures. We have provided all required digital tools to our employees so they can continue working seamlessly even from home.

Employees are using teleconferencing and video conferencing apps for all communications. We have adequate business continuity procedures in place and operational to ensure uninterrupted continuity of business for our clients.

Since the majority of our business happens through digital interfaces today, the impact due to intensifying physical lockdown measures for us is minimal, whilst we continue to abide by the directives of the government and regulators in letter and spirit.

Expert: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha

Our entire 1200+ member team is working from home since March 12. Today we are fully digital and we've transitioned seamlessly without any hitches. Nothing changes for our clients, they have complete access to all our products and services and it is business as usual.

Expert: Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com

5paisa.com has about 5 lakh customers, and barring 5–10 people who are required to carry out critical operations, rest of the company is working from home. We have tried to provide the entire infrastructure required to work from home to our employees.

From an investor standpoint, there is nothing to worry because the stock market operations will continue as usual. Our 99.9% turnover happens online and hence customers can easily trade on their mobile app sitting in their homes. Though we recommend investors to exercise caution while trading in these testing times.

