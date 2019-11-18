App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Cadila Healthcare share price rises 4% after USFDA nod for arthritis drug

Zydus Cadila announced the second Phase III DREAM-D trials of Desidustat, an Investigational New Drug (IND) targeted at treating anemia in dialysis dependent CKD patients, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Cadila Healthcare jumped over four percent intraday on November 18 after Zydus Cadila received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Apremilast tablets in multiple strengths (10mg, 20mg and 30mg).

"Based on the positive proof-of-concept established in the Phase II clinical trials, we are committed to developing this novel drug, Desidustat that can benefit millions of CKD patients. We believe that Desidustat has the potential to provide an oral, safer alternative to the currently available therapy which is in an injectable form," said Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group.

The stock gained over eight percent in the last three days with the stock quoting at Rs 244.60, up Rs 10.25, or 4.37 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 246.75 and an intraday low of Rs 236.65.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 01:50 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

