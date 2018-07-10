Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty, which started off the week on a positive note, maintained uptrend throughout the session and managed to hold on to 10,850 levels at close on Monday, backed by positive global cues.

The index made a bullish candle which looked like a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern. The Nifty, which opened at 10,838.30, jumped to hit an intraday high of 10,860.35, before closing 80.20 points higher at 10,852.90.

India VIX fell 0.68 percent to 12.36 levels. VIX has been falling down from last five trading sessions and lower volatility indicates bullish stance of market till it remains below 13.50 zones.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,819.97, followed by 10,787.03. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,873.07 and 10,893.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,753.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,649.53, followed by 26,545.77.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,819.13, followed by 26,884.96.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy Exide Industries with target at Rs 285 and stop loss at Rs 258

Buy Nucleus Software with target at Rs 420 and stop loss at Rs 370

Buy Jai Corp with target at Rs 170 and stop loss at Rs 139

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy HCL Technologies with stop loss at Rs 940 and target of Rs 984

Buy Mahanagar Gas with stop loss at Rs 817 and target of Rs 855

Buy Hexaware Technologies with stop loss at Rs 501 and target of Rs 525

Buy RBL Bank with stop loss at Rs 565 and target of Rs 595

Buy Dish TV India with stop loss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 78

