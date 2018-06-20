App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jamna Auto Industries: Soumen Chatterjee

The company maintains its industry leading return on equity of 30 percent and modest debt/EBITDA of 0.3 times, says Soumen Chatterjee of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Soumen Chatterjee

Jamna Auto Industries is trading at 28.5 times its trailing earnings (down from almost 35 times few weeks back). The company maintains its industry leading return on equity of 30 percent and modest debt/EBITDA of 0.3 times.

Strong Q4 numbers; safe play to ride the revival in the commercial vehicle sales cycle, with facilities located in close proximity to the plants of original equipment manufacturers; and benefits from lower logistic costs makes it difficult for new entrants to garner market share from OEMs.

At 13:40 hrs Jamna Auto Industries was quoting at Rs 89.25, down Rs 0.60, or 0.67 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 90.70 and an intraday low of Rs 88.70.

Disclaimer: The author is Director Research at Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 01:47 pm

