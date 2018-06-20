Buy Jamna Auto Industries: Soumen Chatterjee

Soumen Chatterjee

Jamna Auto Industries is trading at 28.5 times its trailing earnings (down from almost 35 times few weeks back). The company maintains its industry leading return on equity of 30 percent and modest debt/EBITDA of 0.3 times.

Strong Q4 numbers; safe play to ride the revival in the commercial vehicle sales cycle, with facilities located in close proximity to the plants of original equipment manufacturers; and benefits from lower logistic costs makes it difficult for new entrants to garner market share from OEMs.

At 13:40 hrs Jamna Auto Industries was quoting at Rs 89.25, down Rs 0.60, or 0.67 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 90.70 and an intraday low of Rs 88.70.

