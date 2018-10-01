Buy Biocon, target Rs 823: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi

We can see an upside of 32.5 percent from Rs 621 with a target of 823 in Biocon. It is one the largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led bio pharmaceutical company emerging globally bio pharmaceutical enterprise serving customers in over 120 countries.

The company has reported a growth of 21.2 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 1,123 crore in Q1-FY19 as against Rs 927 crore in Q1-FY18.

Profit after tax for the company grew by 47 percent and stood at Rs 119 crore in Q1-FY19 against Rs 81 crore in Q1-FY18.

The top 10 brands in its India portfolio reported a strong double digit growth.

The key developments during the quarter were approval of Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim) Biosimilar co-developed by Biocon and Mylan for launch in US markets.

The company’s sterile Drug Product manufacturing facility in Bengaluru received EIR from USFDA and EUGMP certification.

