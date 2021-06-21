MARKET NEWS

Bull market to continue, don't see a threat of COVID third wave: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The Nifty50 after hitting a high above 15900 levels last week is trading around 15600 levels which translates into a fall of about 2 percent.

June 21, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Playing down the recent correction in the market and the concerns around inflation, India's renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said India's bull market will continue and the inflation in India is transitory.

"Investors should not be fearful of the market as a whole merely because of small corrections," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The Nifty50 after hitting a high above 15900 levels last week is trading around 15600 levels which translates into a fall of about 2 percent.

Jhunjhunwala in the interview highlighted that he does not think there will be a third wave of COVID-19.

"Nobody predicted the second wave and now everyone is talking about the third wave. With vaccination exercise picking pace and immunity growing, I don't think there is going to be the third wave. Plus, the economy is better-prepared now," he said.

Talking about the recent surge in mid and small-cap stocks and if that sector is heated up, he said bull markets cannot be linear, there have to be corrections.
