Bulk deals | HDFC MF continues to buy shares of IRB Infrastructure, Sony Sebastian ups stake in Vikas WSP

Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 1.77 lakh shares in Akshar Spintex at Rs 8.58 per share on the BSE, whereas Oscar Fabric Yarn was the buyer in this deal, acquiring 1.89 lakh shares Akshar Spintex at Rs 9.96 per share.

Leading asset management company HDFC Mutual Fund continued to increase its stake in road developer IRB Infrastructure Developers for the second consecutive session on June 1.

IRB share price also gained for second straight day. It closed with 3.16 percent gains on Tuesday, taking total two-day gains to 8.9 percent.

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 24,62,680 equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at a price of Rs 111.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed. In the previous session, the leading AMC had bought 24.81 lakh equity shares in IRB at Rs 111 per share.

With these two bulk deals, HDFC MF's total stake in the road developer has increased to 1.4 percent now.

On the other side, Silvertoss Shoppers net sold 32,74,750 equity shares in IRB at Rs 111.86 per share.

Sony Sebastian also acquired more stake in guar gum powder manufacturer Vikas WSP as it bought 10,24,937 equity shares at Rs 5.41 per share on the NSE. In the previous session, Sony Sebastian had purchased 10,83,234 equity shares at Rs 5.42 per share.

Among other deals, Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise sold 7,26,195 equity shares in JBF Industries at Rs 26.58 per share, and

Remcom Sales Services offloaded 1.6 lakh shares in Asian Granito India at Rs 187.79 per share on the NSE.