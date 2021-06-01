MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk deals | HDFC MF continues to buy shares of IRB Infrastructure, Sony Sebastian ups stake in Vikas WSP

Silvertoss Shoppers net sold 32,74,750 equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111.86 per share.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 11:14 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 1.77 lakh shares in Akshar Spintex at Rs 8.58 per share on the BSE, whereas Oscar Fabric Yarn was the buyer in this deal, acquiring 1.89 lakh shares Akshar Spintex at Rs 9.96 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 1.77 lakh shares in Akshar Spintex at Rs 8.58 per share on the BSE, whereas Oscar Fabric Yarn was the buyer in this deal, acquiring 1.89 lakh shares Akshar Spintex at Rs 9.96 per share.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading asset management company HDFC Mutual Fund continued to increase its stake in road developer IRB Infrastructure Developers for the second consecutive session on June 1.

IRB share price also gained for second straight day. It closed with 3.16 percent gains on Tuesday, taking total two-day gains to 8.9 percent.

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 24,62,680 equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at a price of Rs 111.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed. In the previous session, the leading AMC had bought 24.81 lakh equity shares in IRB at Rs 111 per share.

With these two bulk deals, HDFC MF's total stake in the road developer has increased to 1.4 percent now.

On the other side, Silvertoss Shoppers net sold 32,74,750 equity shares in IRB at Rs 111.86 per share.

Close

Related stories

Sony Sebastian also acquired more stake in guar gum powder manufacturer Vikas WSP as it bought 10,24,937 equity shares at Rs 5.41 per share on the NSE. In the previous session, Sony Sebastian had purchased 10,83,234 equity shares at Rs 5.42 per share.

Among other deals, Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise sold 7,26,195 equity shares in JBF Industries at Rs 26.58 per share, and

Remcom Sales Services offloaded 1.6 lakh shares in Asian Granito India at Rs 187.79 per share on the NSE.

Image3162021

Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 1.77 lakh shares in Akshar Spintex at Rs 8.58 per share on the BSE, whereas Oscar Fabric Yarn was the buyer in this deal, acquiring 1.89 lakh shares Akshar Spintex at Rs 9.96 per share.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Market Edge #Vikas WSP
first published: Jun 1, 2021 11:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.