Bulk Deals | Blackrock Fund buys over 25 lakh shares in Indiabulls Housing, Plutus Wealth picks stake in Accelya Solutions

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Blackrock Fund acquired more than 25 lakh shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance on June 11, taking its stake in the mortgage lender to more than 3 percent.

Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund bought 25,50,957 shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance (representing half a percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 287.84 a share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Blackrock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund and Blackrock Strategic Funds - Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund together held 2.55 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing as of March 2021.

Among other deals, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought seven lakh shares in Accelya Solutions India (representing 4.68 percent of the paid-up equity) at Rs 1,194.91 a share. Promoter's shareholding stood at 89.27 percent in Accelya, which is a leading provider of technology products and services to the travel and transport industry.

Setu Securities was the seller in one of the deals, offloading 2,50,335 shares in Accelya at Rs 1,192.29 a share on the NSE.

Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 3.31 lakh shares in liquor maker Globus Spirits at Rs 383.22 a share on the NSE. Rajasthan Global Securities bought 1,80,210 equity shares in the company at Rs 383.66 a share.

Ajinkya Investment & Trading Company, a part of the promoter group, sold 46,56,000 shares in Bharat Forge, one of the leading forging companies in India, at Rs 750.8 per share.

As of March 2021, Ajinkya Investment held a 4.22 percent stake in Bharat Forge of which it sold 1 percent through the bulk deal.