Bulk Deals | Ashish Kacholia sells half a percent stake in D-Link India

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia offloaded half a percent stake in D-Link India via open market transactions on June 7. The stock has corrected nearly 23 percent from the high of May.

Kacholia sold 1.94 lakh shares or 0.54 percent stake in the network equipment corporation at an average price of Rs 228.5 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

Kacholia held a 2.11 percent stake or 7.5 lakh shares in D-Link India as of March 2023.

Among other bulk deals, foreign portfolio investor Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 23.54 lakh equity shares or 1.86 percent stake in Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, at an average price of Rs 548.42 per share, which amounted to Rs 129 crore.

The FPI held a 4.94 percent stake or 62.35 lakh shares in Deepak Fertilisers as of March 2023.

Meanwhile, promoter Gateway Distriparks acquired additional 11 lakh shares or 0.65 percent stake in Snowman Logistics. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 40.02 per share. Snowman stock rallied 11.4 percent to end the day at Rs 40.95.