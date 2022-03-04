English
    NSE seeks candidates with IPO experience for MD and CEO role after probes

    This comes ahead of the end of current MD and CEO Vikram Limaye’s tenure in June.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / March 04, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

    The National Stock Exchange, which is headed for public markets and has seen regulatory probes, has invited applications from candidates having IPO experience for the role of managing director and chief executive officer before March 25.

    This comes ahead of the end of current MD and CEO Vikram Limaye’s tenure in June. Limaye was appointed in July 2017 following the departure of Chitra Ramkrishna.

    Limaye’s tenure has seen the company consolidate its position as the country’s largest stock exchange, and trying to move on from the colocation scam and issues of corporate governance under the former CEO Ramkrishna.

    NSE’s notice for inviting applications for the role states that the candidate must have a track record of strengthening corporate governance, enterprise risk management and compliance management framework.

    Further, the notice says candidates with exposure to working in a publicly listed company or having led an organisation through an initial public offering process “will be an added advantage”.

    After the deadline, the candidates will be short-listed by the nominations and remuneration committee of the company. A selection committee set up by NSE will recommend candidates to the board, which will then send the final choice for Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval.
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 08:24 am

