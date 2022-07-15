Books that help you see beyond ticker tapes and through bubbles, that anger and illuminate

Now that the first half of 2022 has gone by as quickly as a wink, it is already time to look back at the most amazing, the most fascinating books read over the last 6 months. So here goes:

1.Price Wars: How chaotic markets are creating a chaotic world by Rupert Russell

We, in financial markets, think of prices including commodity prices as numbers on a ticker tape, spreadsheet or on a chart and often forget that these represent actual goods with real world consequences.

Russell goes around the world, specially to many chaotic countries, facing everything from separatists to hyperinflation - from Ukraine to South America to Kenya and finds that commodity prices and markets from oil food grain are behind a lot of the conflict and turmoil around the globe.

He reports at times, literally from the trenches and makes you relook at your world view, including whether financialisation of certain assets causes complete distortions in the market, where even reality doesn't matter – what matters is only the belief of market participants about reality. Also makes you look at things through another lens. For example, how the Arab spring itself was triggered by higher wheat prices.

All of the analysis took on immediacy as energy and agricultural goods inflation once again began to cause instability in many places this year.

Of course, it is a book with a point of view and not a totally dispassionate one.

2. A Short History of Financial Euphoria by John Kenneth Galbraith

Rereading of a classic.

Short book. Can be read in a single sitting.

Wonderfully well-written! One can quote from virtually every page of it.

Besides the recounting of many past bubbles from Tulipmania and the South Sea Bubble to Wall Street in 1929, the real value of the book is setting out the framework or template for understanding the euphoric episodes or bubbles. As a sampler:

Bubbles are a feature of financial markets. Not a bug. They will always repeat.

“There can be few fields of human endeavour in which history counts for so little as in the world of finance.”

“ All financial innovation involves, in one form or another, the creation of debt..."

After the inevitable burst, the lynch mobs looks for villains but refuses to hold speculators and the markets accountable, but they should shoulder the blame too.

As the recent crypto burst shows, the lessons never grow old!