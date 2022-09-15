English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio predicts 20% decline in stocks if Fed hikes rates to 4.5%

    Ray Dalio noted that the US yield curve will be relatively flat until there is an unacceptable negative effect on the economy.

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    September 15, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates - the world's largest hedge fund, has predicted that equity markets can plunge by nearly 20 percent if the Federal Reserve increases policy rates to about 4.5 percent.

    Dalio's warning came a day after the US markets suffered a record slump following a higher-than-expected inflation print that fuelled the worry that the Fed may continue to raise rates to bring down consumer prices.

    In a LinkedIn post on September 14, the founder of Bridgewater Associates highlighted that the economy is destined to go down as private sector credit depresses and private spending falls.

    "Right now, the markets are discounting inflation over the next 10 years of 2.6 percent in the US. My guesstimate is that it will be around 4.5 percent to 5 percent long term, barring shocks," he wrote.

    The popular hedge fund manager further noted that the US yield curve will be relatively flat until there is an unacceptable negative effect on the economy.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The upshot is that it looks likely to me that the inflation rate will stay significantly above what people and the Fed want it to be (while the year-over-year inflation rate will fall), that interest rates will go up, that other markets will go down, and that the economy will be weaker than expected," he wrote.

    The Fed has already raised the borrowing costs faster this year than at any time since the 1980s and a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike is expected next week, taking its current 2.25-2.5 percent policy rate range to 3-3.25 percent.
    Ravi Prakash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor at Moneycontrol. He has over five years of experience as a business journalist and has worked with leading financial dailies including ET, Mint, and Business Standard.
    Tags: #Ray Dalio
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 10:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.