Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rallies 6% post Q4 results; Net sales up 2% YoY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rallied 6 percent in early trade post Q4 results. At 12:12 pm the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd stock was trading 5.26 percent higher at Rs 83.10 on NSE.

Quarterly Results

On a consolidated basis, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported net sales at Rs 8,226.99 crore in March 2023 up 2.05 percent from Rs. 8,061.68 crores in March 2022. Whereas quarterly net profit was reported at Rs. 611.00 crore in March 2023 down 33.04 percent from Rs. 912.47 crore in March 2022. EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,097.77 crores in March 2023 down 13.69 percent from Rs. 1,271.94 crores in March 2022. BHEL earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2022.

Whereas on a standalone basis Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported net sales at Rs 8,226.99 crore in March 2023 up 2.05 percent from Rs. 8,061.68 crores in March 2022. Whereas quarterly net profit at Rs. 598.11 crore in March 2023 down 34.19 percent from Rs. 908.87 crore in March 2022. EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,097.77 crores in March 2023 down 14.22 percent from Rs. 1,279.68 crores in March 2022. BHEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2022.

Stock Performance

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd stock has given a return of 2.92 percent over the last 5 years. Thus, considerably underperforming the benchmark Nifty50 index which has given a return of 74.07 percent over the same duration.

