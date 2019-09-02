Bet on these 10 stocks for 12-22% returns by next Ganesh Chaturthi

The market hit a fresh record high this year, but gave negative return since the last Ganesh Chaturthi, with the Nifty50 falling 3 percent and Mid-Smallcap sinking 18-25 percent amid domestic slowdown, weak earnings, fears of global recession due to US-China trade worries, FII outflow, etc.

However, that does not mean there are no opportunities in the market to earn enough money by investing in stocks, because this kind of weakness or obstacle is a part of the market process.

Most experts believe that opportunities are always there in the equity market and you have to be wise enough to pick the right stock, at the right price, at the right time by doing proper homework and create a balanced portfolio.

"As Lord Ganesha is known to remove all obstacles in the pursuit of an objective, similarly we should also remove all obstacles that come in the way of our life goals and should invest in a manner such that there are no obstacles. For example, we should always have a balanced and diversified portfolio to ensure that even in turbulent times, we sail through smoothly without any problems," Vijay Kuppa, Co–founder at Orowealth told Moneycontrol.

Normally, big investments without homework never makes money and never clears obstacles. It is the wise investments with the right approach and strategy, at the right time that make you richer.

Similarly, there is plenty of information available about each stock, which is always good. But you have to be quick and choosy amid any noise while selecting particular stock.

"So, one lesson to learn from lord Ganesha is to make decisions wisely. Always remember that it's not the big investments, but the wise investments make money. So the earlier you start investing, the better," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited – Investment Advisor said.

Vijay Kuppa said: "Another trait of Lord Ganesha that we as investors can imbibe is his sharp mind and speed of thought. Often we are faced with information overload while evaluating investment decisions. Hence, we need to be quick and smart to sift through the noise, and arrive at the right decisions which can create significant wealth for us."

The most important thing one has to learn from Ganesha is to always remain fearless, optimistic and never be greedy. Whenever the market goes up and up, one always becomes greedy and when the market goes down and down, one becomes fearful, which one should not do in stock market and even in normal life.

"We should approach market related investments in a similar manner without any fear and with complete confidence even if we face volatile fluctuations or losses in the short term," Kuppa said.

As Ganesha (also known as Vighneshwara) is the deity we always pray to before starting anything auspicious, let us start making smart investment decision with small amount on this Ganesh Chaturthi and be a long term investor. Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Here are top 10 stocks which can be considered for investment and may give hefty returns by next Ganesh Chaturthi:

Vineeta Sharma, Head of Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors

HDFC Bank | Target: Rs 2,550 | Return: 14%

The best Indian bank on every parameter of management strategy and execution makes it a solid compounding machine for investing.

The company has reported a consistent growth above 20 percent, aggressively grabbing market share along with robust quality. The bank stays nimble in terms of rightly positioning its loan book and liability profile. Recent correction creates fresh opportunity to buy as it is trading back at 3xPB on FY21.

SBI Life Insurance | Target: Rs 1,020 | Return: 22%

Life insurance industry is quite under-penetrated, at the same time there is value migration happening away from legacy players like LIC.

The company is gearing towards favorable product mix and the edge of SBI Life is its low-cost distribution channel. New Business premium is growing at a healthy rate.

AUM is growing at 20-21 percent and is currently at Rs 1,41,000 crore, 13-month persistency is improving which is also a good sign that there are good amount of renewals happening. Ramp up in distribution channel is happening which is important for future growth.

Avenue Supermarts | Target: Rs 1,850 | Return: 18%

Avenue Supermarts is the most efficiently managed retail company in India.

The company works on lower margins as a result of conscious effort to maintain or bring down prices for consumers across categories. The company has the best supply chain management and the best sourcing of materials in terms of pricing as well as quality.

Most of the stores are owned. The company consciously goes slowly in stores addition both to keep its balance sheet healthy and keeping its operational team's bandwidth focused on the already opened store. With stock price remaining sideways for an extended period, now it is available at 3X EV/sales on two years forward basis that gives some safety of margin in terms of the purchase price.

Maruti Suzuki | Target: Rs 6,950 | Return: 14%

The company has a market share of 55 percent in passenger vehicle segment. Superior servicing at low cost has resulted in loyal customers for Maruti. Moreover, the company has very light asset model.

Out of total assets of Rs 64,000 crore in FY19, the netblock only comprises of Rs 17,000 crore which implies an asset turnover ratio of five times with negative working capital cycle making it an idle candidate to bet for next auto consumption cycle. Technological disruption like electric vehicle cycle should favor Maruti given its undisputed presence in entry-level segment.

Zydus Wellness | Target: Rs 1,850 | Return: 12%

The company has leadership in its flagship brand -- Sugarfree -- with a market share of 94 percent which continues to grow a healthy rate.

Acquired portfolio from Heinz is expected to add synergy in terms of product portfolio as well as distribution channels. The company has witnessed 10 percent growth in old business which has been mainly volume-led while the acquired portfolio grew by strong 20 percent YoY.

The company has restructured the management team into one simplified organisation which will lead to a reduction in costs. The company continues to focus on marketing activities to grow the categories and gain market share. The company will work on distribution expansion (field force alignment) and cost-saving and hence the focus area will be a consolidation of supply chain and rationalization of the territory next 10-12 months.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited – Investment Advisor

Infosys | Target: Rs 930 | Return: 14%

Infosys had a steady start in the first quarter of the financial year 2020. It reported a strong topline growth.

The currency revenue grew impressively in this quarter surging 12.4 percent (YoY) and digital revenue growth rose by 41.9 percent. It had reported a record deal win (total contract value-TCV) of $2.7 billion in the quarter.

Apart from the financial performance, the company has added 112 new clients with the number of active clients reaching to 1,336. We remain positive for the company considering its continued focus on increasing operational efficiency, cost curtailing measures, optimum employee utilization. We expect the target to be around Rs 930.

Petronet LNG | Target: Rs 320 | Return: 20%

The company is engaged in the import and re-gasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and operates through the segment of natural gas business.

Considering the growth prospects, the company plans to set up two more tanks (in addition to six currently) at Dahej (capex: Rs 1,300 crore) and build a jetty (capex: Rs 1,000 crore) to increase throughput to 19.5mtpa in the upcoming years.

The management is quite positive as it expects demand growth of 10 percent, majorly driven by city gas distribution (CGD) sector as new gas allotted in recent rounds become operational. We expect the target to be around Rs 320.

UPL | Target: Rs 660 | Return: 17%

A global agricultural company majorly dealing in agrochemicals and industrial chemicals business with manufacturing sites across the globe. Being the market leader in global food systems, the company reported a hike of 91.2 percent in revenue in the first quarter of the FY20.

The management targets to deliver $100 million in revenue synergies and $80 million in cost synergies in FY20. It expects the interest cost to reduce account of debt refinancing at lower rates. Management has maintained its revenue and EBITDA growth guidance of 8-10 percent and 16-20 percent respectively for FY20. We expect the target to be around Rs 660.

Amit Gupta, CO-Founder and CEO TradingBells

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Target: Rs 540 | Return: 20%

The global the pharmaceutical industry is at crossroads with increasing pressure from the governments and regulators over escalating drug prices.

The industry, in general, has bottomed out led by Sun Pharma which is currently trading at levels which are 40 percent off its 52-week high of Rs 679 witnessed in September 2018.

The company is focusing on exports and R&D as it has become imperative to innovate in order to survive for the long-term in the Pharma business. This company can be a good bet for the investors in the long term especially at the current levels.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Target: Rs 500 | Return: 18%

Insurance cover in India remains very low at 8 percent and the life insurance penetration in the country is also low at 2.76 percent of the GDP against global average of 3.33 percent.

With the growing workforce of the country and higher disposable income coupled with increased financial awareness, insurance sector in general, and life insurance, in particular, should witness higher than usual growth in the coming time.

ICICI Prudential has created a niche for itself in the ULIPs space and was the first life insurance company to list on the Indian bourses.