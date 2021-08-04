MARKET NEWS

English
business

Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends above 16,250; financials lead gains

Benchmarks saw fresh record high levels and gained for the third consecutive day, led by the banking names. At close, Sensex was up one percent and Nifty gained 0.8 percent. HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI were the top Nifty gainers. Grasim, Titan Company, Tata Motors, Hindalco and Adani Ports were among the top losers.

