business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices pare gains to end flat; Realty & Pharma top drags Market erased most of the intraday gains and ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on May 5 with the Nifty closing at 16,683 and Sensex ending at 55,702. Among sectors, power, capital goods, and IT indices rose 1-2 percent each. However, realty, FMCG, and pharma indices fell 0.5-1.5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.