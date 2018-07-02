App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto stock gains nearly 3% post strong June sales data

Bajaj Auto total sales grew by 65 percent over 2.45 lakh units sold in same month last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto share price rallied as much as 2.8 percent in morning on Monday after the reported better-than-expected sales data for the month of June.

The two and three-wheeler maker sold 4.04 lakh units in June 2018, which were quite higher that Nomura expectation of 3.86 lakh units.

Its total sales grew by 65 percent over 2.45 lakh units sold in same month last year.

Domestic sales during the month shot up 85 percent year-on-year to 2.34 lakh units while exports jumped 44 percent to 1.70 lakh units, the company said in its filing.

Total motorcycle sales in June 2018 grew by 65 percent to 3.37 lakh units compared to 2.04 lakh units sold in same month last year.

Bajaj Auto reported highest-ever 3-wheeler sales that increased sharply by 66 percent to 66,677 units YoY in June 2018.

At 09:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,869.00, up Rs 57.85, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:33 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.