Bajaj Auto lost 30% in sales volume in 150cc plus segment: Rajiv Bajaj

This trend may continue for 15 months, given there is no end to the chip shortage, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said on October 28 that the company has been losing 30 percent in volumes in 150cc plus segment over the past six months. This trend may continue for 15 months, given there is no end to the chip shortage, CNBC-TV18 quoted him as saying.

In the last four quarters, there has been a 15 percent price rise in Bajaj auto bikes and scooters, due to increased commodity prices, although only eight to 10 percent of the commodity price pressure was passed on to end consumers.

Currently, Bajaj Pulsar is contributing one and a half million in sale volumes and the company is banking on Pulsar 250 to bring in the most sales. Notably, Bajaj Auto currently has a 20 percent market share in the 250-400 cc sports biking segment.

The demand and supply shortage due to the chip crisis has hit Bajaj Auto hard. So far, the company has performed poorly vis-à-vis EV sales due to a shortage of components.

However, with the intention to build a strong electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, the company will be rolling out the Electric Husqvarna scooter next year. The Bajaj MD said: “You will see something new from Bajaj Auto on two wheels next year.”

Going forward, Bajaj Auto has plans to roll out two and three-wheeler EVs every year, Rajiv Bajaj said, adding that the first electric three-wheeler can be expected next year.

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer is also further looking to scale up its electric scooter Chetak to 15 to 20 cities over the next six months.
Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Chip shortage #electric vehicle (EV) #Rajiv Bajaj
first published: Oct 28, 2021 08:14 pm

