In-Depth | The Semiconductor Shortage: What caused the supply crunch and how long will it last?

World leaders and executives at multinational corporations are worried about the global scarcity of semiconductors, which has hit manufacturing and sales in numerous countries and no early solution is in sight.

Since the initial months of the pandemic, a number of companies across sectors have highlighted their concerns about the problem. Demand for chips is exceeding supply, and many automobile manufacturers and consumer electronics companies across the world have said that production will be affected.

The unforeseen situation is not expected to improve anytime soon, and supply constraints could potentially continue into 2023. Though companies are on a war footing to ramp up production, the problem will likely worsen before reaching a resolution.

Intel's chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, recently warned that the worst is yet to come. He told the BBC that it will be "a year or two" before supplies return to normal.

While solving the problem is not impossible, it will be an arduous and prolonged task.