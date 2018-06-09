App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Another exit! Inox Wind auditor quits citing 'time constraints'

The abrupt resignation by the auditor follows a similar trend observed in several companies such as Manpasand Beverages, Atlanta and Vakrangee, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Citing time constraints, auditor of Inox Wind - Patankar & Associates - decided to quit as independent auditor of the firm on Friday. The abrupt resignation by the auditor follows a similar trend observed in several companies such as Manpasand Beverages, Atlanta and Vakrangee, among others.

“…Independent Auditors of the company, who were appointed for a period of five years to hold office from the conclusion of 6th Annual General Meeting till 11th AGM, have informed, vide letter dated June 8, 2018, their inability to continue as Independent Auditors of the company due to time constraints caused by other commitments and engagements, with effect from the conclusion of ensuing 9th AGM of the members of the company,” the company informed exchanges in a statement on Friday.

Interestingly, shares of the firm rose 2 percent on Friday to close at Rs 93.

Recently, auditors of major companies have been either red flagging accounts or quitting the firm altogether as well.

related news

The companies that have seen auditors flagging various issues include Jet Airways, L&T's shipbuilding arm, Manpasand Beverages, Vakrangee Ltd and Atlanta Ltd.

Experts believe this trend may get even more prominent going forward with several sectors facing financial difficulties at a broader level and also due to corporate governance related issues at individual levels.

Market voices believe the recent move by auditors could also be due to regulatory glare on them that requires the audit community to show responsibility to broader stakeholders and not just the corporate clients. Among others, auditors of Jet Airways, L&T Shipbuilding and Reliance Naval and Engineering raised doubt whether these companies can continue as a "going concern".

Price Waterhouse quit the audit mandate of technology firm Vakrangee due to the company not providing "adequate and relevant information and explanations regarding the company's election books, bullion and jewellery businesses".

Besides, it withdrew from the auditing engagements of construction and infrastructure company Atlanta as the firm allegedly did not share details of an ongoing income tax investigation and the resignation of an independent director.

Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as statutory auditors of Manpasand Beverages as the fruit juice maker failed to provide them with "significant information" on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

The new Companies Act, 2013 contains elaborate provisions regarding liability of statutory auditors in case auditor has contravened the provisions knowingly or wilfully with the intention to deceive the company or its shareholders or creditors or tax authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Companies #Market news #Stocks in News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.