Amarjeet Singh, who led various primary-market reforms, takes charge as Sebi WTM

Amarjeet Singh

Amarjeet Singh, who has been working with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for nearly three decades in various capacities, will now take charge as the Whole-time Member (WTM) of the regulator.

Singh was instrumental in bringing about various primary market reforms including reduction of lock-in period of minimum promoter holding in public issues, introduction of UPI as a payment mechanism in IPOs, revamping of Rights Issue process to reduce the listing period and so on, said a press statement issued by Sebi on September 1. He has also led the conceptualisation and formation of Social Stock Exchanges and its related ecosystem, it added.

Prior to this assignment, he was the Executive Director at Sebi.

As WTM, Singh will handle various departments including Investment Management Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Office of International Affairs, Investigations Department and Human Resources Department.

In his nearly three-decade-long stint at the regulator, he has headed Market Regulation Department, Corporation Finance Department, Office of Chairman, Office of International Affairs and has held various portfolios at SEBI, said the statement. He has led SEBI’s engagements on sustainability reporting, it added.

Singh has been involved in various international regulatory initiatives. He has acted as Sherpa for SEBI’s representation on the Board of International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) during 2010-17. He played a leadership role in the Assessment Committee of IOSCO since its formation in 2012 till 2018 (vice chair: 2012-16; chair 2016-18). He has represented SEBI in various Committees of SEBI, RBI, and Government of India.

Singh, an MBA, holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs (Economic Policy Management) from Columbia University, NY, USA. He is a recipient of a) Rotary Foundation Educational Award, 2000 for promoting leadership development and international understanding by Rotary International, USA and b) Joint Japan – World Bank Graduate Scholarship Award 2001 – 02.