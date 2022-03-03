Aluminium & coal prices at a new high, nickel reaches a 10-year high

Image: AFP

Russia-Ukraine conflict is growing with each passing day. Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities have continued. And, this has roiled the commodity markets. Oil and metal supplies are running low now.

Russian commodity exports were hindered as a result of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. As concerns about supply disruption mount, prices of crude oil, aluminium, nickel, and coal rise.

Brent crude oil price rose to level that is close to eight-year highs. Due to supply problems caused by growing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, the price of Brent crude oil jumped to $118 a barrel on March 3, the highest level in over eight years.

Crude oil prices have risen dramatically in the recent week as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a military action in Ukraine. The United States last week announced that it is willing to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports.

Russia provides 40% of the gas required by the European Union. On account of delivery, payment issues and supply concerns in the global market, the street is talking about the next target of $121-125-127 per barrel on the charts.

However, it isn't just crude that has seen a significant increase; metal prices have also gone high. Nickel has reached a fresh ten-year high. The price of aluminium was at an all-time high. In addition, coal prices reached new highs of $400 per tonne.

While aluminium reached a new high of $3,597 per tonne, nickel rose to a new high of $26,505.

Russia produces 6% of the world's aluminium and 10% of the world's nickel.

In a single day, coal prices touched a fresh high of $400 per tonne, and futures increased $140 per tonne. They were selling for less than $200 per tonne less than a fortnight ago.