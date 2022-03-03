English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Aluminium & coal prices at a new high, nickel reaches a 10-year high

    Aluminum price hits a record and nickel jumps to a 10-year high as traders brace for supply disruptions from Russia — a major producer of both metals.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Image: AFP

    Image: AFP

    Russia-Ukraine conflict is growing with each passing day. Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities have continued. And, this has roiled the commodity markets. Oil and metal supplies are running low now.

    Russian commodity exports were hindered as a result of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. As concerns about supply disruption mount, prices of crude oil, aluminium, nickel, and coal rise.

    Brent crude oil price rose to level that is close to eight-year highs. Due to supply problems caused by growing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, the price of Brent crude oil jumped to $118 a barrel on March 3, the highest level in over eight years.

    Crude oil prices have risen dramatically in the recent week as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a military action in Ukraine. The United States last week announced that it is willing to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports.

    Russia provides 40% of the gas required by the European Union. On account of delivery, payment issues and supply concerns in the global market, the street is talking about the next target of $121-125-127 per barrel on the charts.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine crisis fires up commodity prices

    However, it isn't just crude that has seen a significant increase; metal prices have also gone high. Nickel has reached a fresh ten-year high. The price of aluminium was at an all-time high. In addition, coal prices reached new highs of $400 per tonne.

    While aluminium reached a new high of $3,597 per tonne, nickel rose to a new high of $26,505.

    Russia produces 6% of the world's aluminium and 10% of the world's nickel.

    In a single day, coal prices touched a fresh high of $400 per tonne, and futures increased $140 per tonne. They were selling for less than $200 per tonne less than a fortnight ago.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aluminium #coal #Commodities #Crude oil #metal #nickel
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 10:49 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.