English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Brent oil price rises above $116 per barrel as supply bottleneck remains

    Despite the price increase, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia have opted to maintain a 400,000 barrel per day increase in output in March.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
    A working oil pumpjack (Representative image)

    A working oil pumpjack (Representative image)

    Brent oil prices rose beyond $116 a barrel on March 3 as trade disruption and transportation challenges caused by Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis stoked supply concerns, while US oil stocks plunged to multi-year lows.

    Despite the price increase, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, have opted to maintain a 400,000 barrel per day increase in output in March, ignoring the Ukraine conflict during their negotiations and dismissing consumer demands for additional petroleum.

    Brent crude futures hit a new high of $116.83 per barrel, the highest level since August 2013. By 0112 GMT, the contract had risen $3.67 to $116.60 per barrel.

    US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41 from its 11-year high of $113.31.

    The market was reacting to the United States' newest round of sanctions against Russia's oil refining industry, which fuelled fears that Russian oil and gas exports may be next.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: OPEC+ leaves output increase plan unchanged; price volatility due to geopolitical reasons, not fundamental factors

    As the Biden administration considers the effects on global oil markets and US energy prices, it has so far refrained from imposing sanctions against Russia's oil and gas exports.

    According to the International Energy Agency, Russia is the world's third largest oil producer and the largest exporter of oil to global markets. According to the agency, Russian crude and oil product exports reached 7.8 million barrels per day in December.

    Meanwhile, oil inventories in the United States continued to fall. The tanks at the important Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub were at their lowest level since 2018, while strategic reserves in the United States fell to a near 20-year low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brent crude #Crude oil #OPEC #Russia #Russia sanctions #Russia Ukraine Conflict
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 08:18 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.