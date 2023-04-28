Aarti Surfactants zooms 17% on twofold jump in Q4 profit

Aarti Surfactants’s Q4 net jumped to Rs 469.60 lakh, up from Rs 237.54 lakh in the year-ago period.

Shares of Aarti Surfactants shot up over 17 percent in early trade on April 28, a day after the company posted stellar earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company's net profit for the January-March period jumped nearly twofold on year to Rs 469.60 lakh, up from Rs 237.54 lakh in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The jump in net profit was on account of improved operational margins due to falling raw material costs.

The sharp rise in the bottomline was also accompanied by robust revenue that increased 4.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 157.84 crore in Q4 as against Rs 15,140.21 in the year-ago period.

At 10.35 am, shares of Aarti Surfactants were trading at Rs 698.50 on the National Stock Exchange, up 13.84 percent from the previous close.

Volumes remained strong too, with two lakh shares of the company changing hands against the one-month daily traded average of 97,000 shares.

For FY23, Aarti Surfactants posted an even steeper rise in net profit at Rs 12.7 crore, up from Rs 5.49 crore in the previous fiscal.

Easing input cost pressures and a robust demand environment have aided the company's fortunes in recent times, with the stock rising over 66 percent in the past month.

