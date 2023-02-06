 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A bull run in the making? Experts frame top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

In the near term, the index is expected to take support at 17,600, which has been holding quite well on every closing in the past six consecutive sessions, with resistance at the 18,000-18,250 zone

The market recouped more than half of its previous week's losses and climbed 250 points or 1.4 percent on the Nifty50 during the week ended February 3. The recovery is largely attributed to the short covering-led buying in beaten-down banking and financial services and select Adani Group stocks along with fall in oil prices.

The Nifty50 finally settled above the 17,800 mark, the lower band of previous trading range (17,800-18,250) seen before the recent correction, after taking strong support at 200 DMA (around 17,300).

In the near term, the index is expected to take support at 17,600, which has been holding quite well on every closing in the past six consecutive sessions, with resistance at the 18,000-18,250 zone but, considering the recent news-led activity, further volatility can't be ruled out, experts said.

"Although we managed to recover the lost ground this week, we are not completely out of the woods yet. A continuous news flow with respect to the Adani group is likely to give volatile swings on both sides," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.