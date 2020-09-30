3-Point Analysis | IT stocks have surged average 50% in H1FY21; will the rally continue?

IT stocks have seen a major surge over the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak began. Contrary to IT companies expectations, clients upped their spending.

The companies were also able to shift to work-from-home environment in a few weeks and pivot their offerings to the needs of the consumer.

But with nearly 50 percent average surge in IT stocks in the first half of the year, should you continue to bet big on digital space? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.