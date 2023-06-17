Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: Mizoram govt urges Centre to provide relief fund for displaced people

June 17, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

The Mizoram government on Friday urged the Centre to expedite the release of funds to provide relief to over 11,000 displaced people from violence-hit Manipur, an official statement said. The state government has sought Rs 10 crore as immediate relief for those who are currently staying at shelters in different parts of Mizoram since ethnic clashes broke out in the neighbouring state on May 3.During the day, state Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte called on Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Delhi and urged him to sanction the fund at the earliest, the statement said. Bhalla, on his part, told Royte that the Centre will soon sanction the relief package, it said.