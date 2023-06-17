English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Jun 17, 2023 / 02:49 pm

    Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: Mizoram govt urges Centre to provide relief fund for displaced people

    Manipur Violence LIVE: The state government has sought Rs 10 crore as immediate relief for those who are currently staying at shelters in different parts of Mizoram since ethnic clashes broke out in the neighbouring state on May 3.

    Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: Mizoram govt urges Centre to provide relief fund for displaced people
      Manipur: File Image
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 17, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

      Manipur violence: Mizoram govt urges Centre to provide relief fund for displaced people

      The Mizoram government on Friday urged the Centre to expedite the release of funds to provide relief to over 11,000 displaced people from violence-hit Manipur, an official statement said. The state government has sought Rs 10 crore as immediate relief for those who are currently staying at shelters in different parts of Mizoram since ethnic clashes broke out in the neighbouring state on May 3.During the day, state Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte called on Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Delhi and urged him to sanction the fund at the earliest, the statement said. Bhalla, on his part, told Royte that the Centre will soon sanction the relief package, it said.

    • June 17, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      More than 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

      More than 2,400 tourists, including 60 college students were stranded in Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim district due to road blockades following incessant rainfall since the last three days, officials said on Saturday. The district administration has pressed into service 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to evacuate the 2,464 stranded tourists, officials said. As of now, three buses and two other vehicles carrying 123 tourists have left for the state capital Gangtok, they said.

    • June 17, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

      Puri expecting 25 lakh footfall during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festival: SJTA chief administrator

      The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is expecting a footfall of about 25 lakh people during the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath, an official said. The rath yatra festival will begin on June 20. This was stated by SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.

    • June 17, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      ED attaches Rs 45 cr assets of former NSG officer in fraud-linked money laundering case

      Assets worth more than Rs 45 crore of a former NSG officer and his family members were attached in a case linked to alleged forgery of tender documents issued for undertaking civil works at the garrison of the 'black cats' commando force in Gurugram's Manesar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday. A provisional order for attaching fifty-two movable and immovable properties worth a total Rs 45.20 crore under the anti-money laundering law has been issued against Praveen Yadav and his family members, the agency said in a statement.

    • June 17, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

      Nehru Memorial Museum Renaming Row LIVE: Congress leader Salman Khurshid comments on name change


      Congress leader Salman Khurshid commented on the name change of the Nehru Museum and said, "we wouldn't have objected if they had made another museum for all other prime ministers. Making changes to an established institution is not right,"

    • June 17, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

      News Alert


      Thousands of teachers gather at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi to stage protest outside CM Hemant Soren's residence over their demands including pay scale and EPF benefits.

    • June 17, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

      Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society LIVE


      BJP leader Dushyant Gautam commented on Congress members opposing the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society and alleged that it "shows the servitude of the Congress towards the Nehru family”

    • June 17, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

      News Alert


      Fire breaks out at tissue paper making factory in Haryana’s Karnal. “The blaze has largely been brought under control,” say police.

    • June 17, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

      Railway Ministry's accident mitigation LIVE: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected operations at control room 


      Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects operations at control room and instructs rail officials to take all preventive measures to avoid Balasore-like incident in future.

    • June 17, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

      West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE


      State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has been called by Governor CV Ananda Bose at 2 pm today for discussion over Panchayat election-related issues.

    • June 17, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

      Gorakhpur demolition LIVE: Mafia Vinod Upadhyay on the run from law


      Gorakhpur district administration to carry out a demolition drive at the residence of Mafia Vinod Upadhyay in Gorakhpur. Vinod Upadhyay is currently on the run and has a bounty of Rs 50,000.

    • June 17, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into deep depression 


      “Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression during the midnight of June 16. It is expected to weaken into a depression in the next six hours,” says IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on #CycloneBiparjoy.

