Mahindra & Mahindra accelerates electric two-wheeler run in Europe

Homegrown automotive heavyweight Mahindra & Mahindra is pressing the accelerator on its electric two-wheeler business, forging plans for the French Peugeot and British BSA brands.

Electric models under both the brands will debut in Europe and other global markets although there are no immediate plans of getting such products to India. This initiative is part of the Rs 3,000 crore, multi-segment, electric vehicle (EV) push being made by the Mumbai-based utility vehicle specialist.

After the successful launch of the electric Ludix scooter which is made in India but sold in Europe, M&M-owned Peugeot Motorcycles has lined up a total of five EV launches over three years. These will have commercial application (business to business) as well as personal application (business to consumer).

“Peugeot Motorcycles has a very strong EV product pipeline. Following the successful launch of the Ludix, development continues on the Streetzone which is expected to be launched in 2022. This will be followed by two platforms and four EV launches in 3 years. These will have B to B variants as well as B to C variants with telematics and fleet management software,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman, M&M, said at the company’s 75th annual general meeting.

Through a subsidiary, M&M bought a controlling stake in Peugeot Motorcycle in 2015 before buying the remaining stake in 2019 making it a 100 percent subsidiary. Peugeot Motorcycles is one of the oldest motorised two-wheeler brands in the world having 50cc and 125cc and above scooters besides electric scooters. It is also one of the few companies to make three-wheeled bikes.

M&M is separately working on building its first all-electric motorcycle under the legendary British brand BSA. The project is being worked on in partnership with the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) of the UK.

“While Java is not available in an electric version yet the electric BSA project has been conceived as a true-blue UK designed, developed and manufactured motorcycle. The project is a partnership supported by the APC of the UK and it will bring in benefits accorded by the UK government as an inward investor,” Mahindra added.

The idea is to the creation of a modern retro, authentic, electric motorcycle that is unmistakably British. The project includes a bespoke battery, with a specially designed motor that creates the right retro-torque with an authentic sound.

The motorcycle to be developed will have advanced levels of telematics to enhance the ownership/riding experience. The total project value is £9.2 million, with £4.6 million funded through the APC.

“We have a specialist consortium and partners led by BSA in developing this electric version of the legendary motorcycle. The project has kicked off with the technical team on board in the Midlands which is the epicentre of EV development expertise in the UK,” Mahindra added.