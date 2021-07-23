MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mahindra Holidays board to meet next week to consider bonus equity share issue

The board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
July 23, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
The board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India on Friday said its board will meet next week to consider a proposal to issue bonus equity shares.

The board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

The company will also announce its first quarter financial result on July 29.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India were trading 7.59 per cent higher at Rs 333 apiece on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Mahindra Holidays
first published: Jul 23, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.