Mahindra Finance Q1 Net Profit seen up 56.4% YoY to Rs. 243.7 cr: Emkay Research

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Finance to report net profit at Rs. 243.7 crore up 56.4% year-on-year (up 62.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 2.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,415.5 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 4.0% Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,003.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

